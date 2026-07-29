AI-171 Crash Probe Finds No Fuel Switch Defect, Final Report To Be Released Soon

AI 171

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, went down in the densely populated Meghani Nagar area after issuing a mayday call moments after departure. The crash killed 241 people on board, with one passenger surviving, and also caused fatalities and injuries on the ground, making it one of India's deadliest aviation disasters in decades. The fatalities in the incident included former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani.