Cancer August 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Financial Stability, Relationship Growth & Better Health

An increase in the likelihood of acquiring an illness can be brought about by consuming an excessive quantity of food that has been fried or roasted, avoiding spicy meals, and paying particular attention to the water that you drink. It is anticipated that things will begin to improve by the middle of the second half of the month. Jupiter's exalted position in your zodiac sign and its transition from the setting to the rising condition beginning on the 12th will result in an improvement in your capacity to think clearly. This will be the case because Jupiter will be in the rising position. As a consequence of this, you will develop a more optimistic outlook on your health, and the number of health issues that you encounter will start to decrease. In order to avoid experiencing any form of discomfort or health problems, it is essential to make sufficient preparations prior to embarking on such journeys. Be careful not to overextend yourself, and make sure you spend enough time sleeping.