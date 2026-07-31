Leo August 2026 Horoscope: Career Opportunities, Financial Balance, Study Abroad Prospects & Relationship Care

There are moments when things may appear to be going well; yet, there are other occasions when disputes and disagreements that are not essential can ruin your relationship. Consequently, to maintain a harmonious relationship, you need to exercise self-control and keep your romantic feelings under control. It is possible that this month may not be very good for you if you are married. This is because Rahu will be in your seventh house during the month, and Saturn will be in retrograde motion in your eighth house. As a result of the placement of the planets, it is recommended that you handle your relationship with your partner with restraint and that you do not allow any issue to become a source of distress. As a result of this, the circumstances will gradually improve, and your relationship will begin to function efficiently.