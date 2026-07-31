Libra August 2026 Horoscope: Career Advancement, Rising Income, Academic Growth, Stronger Marriage & Health Focus

Starting from the fifth house, Mercury will move into the tenth house, which will result in you working more actively at your job, which will ultimately be beneficial to you. On the seventeenth, Jupiter will move out of the tenth house and into the eleventh house, which it will occupy on the twenty-second. Earlier than that, on the 12th, Jupiter will arise in the tenth house, which is the sign of Cancer, which is its exalted sign. The benefits that this will bring to your employment will be wonderful, and it will also boost your impact at work. On top of that, this month will be favourable for businesspeople. Mars, who occupies the seventh house, will be moved to the ninth house in the astrological chart. There will be lengthy journeys associated with business that you will take. These excursions will allow you to make new connections, bring in income for your company, and increase the status of your company.