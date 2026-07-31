Aries August 2026 Horoscope: Steady Income, Career Challenges, Academic Progress, Love, Marriage & Health Focus

It is expected that Mercury, the lord of the sixth house, will be in the third house at the beginning of the month, which will result in travel that is tied to employment. After that, Mercury will travel into your fourth house from the fifth house and then into your fifth house from the 22nd house, which will cause fluctuations in your relationship with your professional life. It is likely that a change of job will be successful in the latter part of the month, although the middle of the month will be favourable. A period of ups and downs is going to be experienced by businessmen. As the month progresses, Venus, the lord of the seventh house, will also be in the sixth house in its debilitated sign of Virgo. This could result in ups and downs as well as difficulties in your connection with your business partner, which will affect your business. With this in mind, you should concentrate on enhancing your relationship with them. During this period, however, your company could be able to gain from sources from other countries.