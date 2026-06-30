Pisces July 2026 Horoscope: Academic Excellence, Professional Progress, Financial Comfort & Relationship Harmony

So, it's possible that the Sun can harm your health as well. With Mars and Ketu in the sixth house, your chances of a speedy recovery are high. This bodes well for a speedy recovery in the event that your health has taken a turn for the worse. Given the current state of affairs, we can confidently state that no new health issues will arise; nevertheless, any issues that have already occurred can be treated strategically. A competent physician will be within your reach. Instead of conventional Western medicine, you might find better results with an Ayurvedic or homoeopathic approach. Overall, this isn't a very unhealthy month, but you should still be careful. Keep your wits about you. Doing so will allow you to keep your health in check.