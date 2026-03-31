Pisces April 2026 Horoscope: Creative Growth, Financial Stability, Emotional Healing And Spiritual Progress

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

The Moon is a planet of great velocity and is the lord of your fifth house. Hence, it would take a lot of time to make monthly forecasts using just the Moon. It appears that the fifth house is unaffected by any planets this month. In this case, Venus—the planet of love—will play a significant role. Venus is in a very favourable position for romantic relationships for the first half of the month, particularly up until April 19th. Family members will not stand in the way of your love affair, says the April 2026 horoscope. Actually, they might even back it up if it's suitable. When April 19th rolls around, Venus will still be in its own sign. While this is in a positive aspect, its placement in the third house means that outcomes can be lacking in certain instances. Their love affair may stay in the news, or they may be worried about defamation, especially if they are more into flaunting their love, meaning they are not embarrassed by public appearances but rather strive to seem overly intelligent. Venus in Sagittarius might also offer good fortune if you keep your head down.