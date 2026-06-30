Sagittarius July 2026 Horoscope: Academic Growth, Career Rewards, Financial Awareness & Relationship Balance

Getting engaged or married does not appear to be a very fruitful endeavour this month. Try to keep your cool or stick to serious topics if you must talk at this time. Basically, this indicates that you can sit down and talk about it if you think you can find a solution and both sides are ready to go forward. But don't squander effort if you have the slightest doubt about anything. In terms of your marital life, this month can yield somewhat mediocre outcomes. Through the starters, the Sun will be transiting the seventh house throughout the better part of the month, particularly up to July 16th, and Mercury, the lord of that house, will not be in a particularly powerful position. Marital life might be weakened by both of these scenarios. Couples may find a little more compatibility in the second part of the month.