Sagittarius Zodiac Sign: 11 Surprising Secrets You Didn't Know About This Fiery Sign

The four fundamental signs that make up the zodiac chart include the fire sign, the air sign, the water sign, and the earth sign among others. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are the three signs that make up the fire sign. Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus are the signs that make up the Earth sign. Three signs belong to the air sign are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. On the other hand, the water sign is comprised of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Sagittarius is one of the most active and daring signs of the zodiac. It is ruled by Jupiter and represented by the Archer. Because they are fiery and love to travel, Sagittarius people always have a sense of wonder and hope in their hearts. But Sagittarius has some interesting traits that are hidden behind their love of travel and freedom.