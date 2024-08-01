Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

If you are in a love relationship, then at the beginning of the month, Mangal will be seated in your 8th house, who is the lord of your 5th house and the retrograde Saturn will have his sight in the 5th house, due to which problems in love can increase. Not being able to give proper time to each other and not being able to understand each other properly can be a big reason for this. But you will be able to handle your relationship. You will keep the flame of your love alive in the heart of your beloved lovingly and romantically and this will keep your relationship going beautifully. From 26 August, Mangal the lord of the 5th house, will come to your 7th house. This will be the time to make love flourish. You will move further in your love. You can also propose to your beloved for marriage and it is possible that your proposal will be accepted, due to which you will be delighted and you will be seen as happy in your love life. If we talk about married people, then the first half of the month is going to be very favourable for you. You will go on long journeys with each other, and visit beautiful places, love will increase with each other, know each other better, and prove lucky for each other. Your love with the siblings of your spouse will also increase in your in-laws' house and love will be seen everywhere. Due to which you will be very happy. However, in the latter half of the month, from August 22, when Mercury will come into the 8th house in a retrograde state, then problems may increase due to showing more eloquence, so keep it to a minimum and do not talk too much. Avoid any kind of quarrel with the people on the in-laws' side.