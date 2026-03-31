Sagittarius April 2026 Horoscope: Expanding Opportunities In Career, Finances, Learning And Personal Freedom

So, if you play it safe and draw on your experience, you won't lose money in business—in fact, you'll usually end up with fantastic results that match your efforts. As far as work-related concerns are concerned, Venus, who rules the sixth house, will stay in the fifth house until April 19th. Although Venus is thought to bring good fortune when it transits the fifth house, weak fortune may befall it when it is placed in the twelfth house from its own fifth house. What this suggests is that you might have a less-than-average month in terms of job-related things. You should exercise extreme caution, even while your job security is not in jeopardy. Specifically, stay out of fights with female coworkers and, by extension, any woman. Your job security is guaranteed if you do this. Therefore, care is necessary in all endeavours, whether professional or otherwise. Having said that, there are currently no issues with business matters.