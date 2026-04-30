Sagittarius May 2026 Horoscope: Career Recognition, Academic Discipline, Financial Planning & Stable Health

Career, Business & Jobs:

Mercury, the ruler of your Karma Bhava, will face some ups and downs this month in terms of your professional life. From the first of the month until May 15th, Mercury and the Sun will both be in your fifth house. Although Mercury's transit in the fifth house is typically seen as unlucky, your intellect will be sharpened by its conjunction with the Sun and the establishment of Budhaditya Yoga. Your business or work will thrive as a result. Mercury will be in your sixth house after May 15th, so you may anticipate great outcomes, but in the first part of the month, you can anticipate mixed results. Efforts made during this time will bear fruit. Your connections will open doors for you. Business may be better than usual this month. But since Mars rules the seventh house and Saturn and Mars remain in conjunction on the tenth house until May 11th, you should keep things as they are in the commercial world and not take any chances.