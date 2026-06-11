11 Mukhi Rudraksha Significance In Astrology And Spirituality

The 11 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred Rudraksha beads referenced in Vedic writings. It maintains a particular place because of its spiritual and astrological importance. This Rudraksha is treasured by spiritual seekers, devotees, and astrologers alike because it is said to be associated with power, courage, wisdom, and heavenly protection. The eleven natural lines or “mukhis” on the bead stand for the eleven forms of Lord Hanuman as well as the eleven Rudras, manifestations of Lord Shiva.