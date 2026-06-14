5 Mukhi Rudraksha In Astrology: Meaning, Benefits And Who Can Wear It

Meaning of 5 Mukhi Rudraksha:

The term “5 Mukhi” refers to the five natural lines or faces on the Rudraksha bead. These five faces symbolise:

The five elements (Pancha Mahabhutas) – earth, water, fire, air, and space.

The five forms of Lord Shiva.

The five senses and their purification.

Spiritually, it represents balance, self-control, and inner awakening. It is considered a universal Rudraksha that can be worn by people of all ages and backgrounds.