Raksha Bandhan 2026: Lucky Rakhi Colours for Every Zodiac Sign

How Are Zodiac Signs Connected to Colours in Astrology?

In astrology, colours are often connected to planets, and planets are connected to certain qualities, energies and symbolic vibrations. The colour of the planet that rules each sign is traditionally thought to be of importance, as each sign is ruled by a certain planet. For example, the Sun is associated with gold and orange, Mars with red, Mercury with green, Jupiter with yellow and Venus with white or pastel colours. White and silver are associated with the Moon, and dark colours such as blue and black with Saturn. This forms an astrological colour system whereby the use of a particular colour is believed to symbolically enhance or balance certain planetary qualities. However, associations of colour vary from astrological tradition to astrological tradition, so these are to be taken as traditional guidance rather than as a fixed rule.