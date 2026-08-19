Raksha Bandhan 2026: Lucky Rakhi Colours for Every Zodiac Sign

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters celebrated with love, protection and blessings. In astrology it is said that colours carry the vibrations of the planets and of the signs of the zodiac. Celebrating with a rakhi of an astrologically favourable colour can bring in an extra dose of positivity, harmony and auspiciousness.
Which Rakhi Colour Is Lucky for Your Zodiac Sign?
Each sign of the zodiac has some planetary energies associated with it, and some colours are traditionally felt to be sympathetic to those energies. You can choose the colour of Rakhi as per the below zodiac-wise suggestions for Raksha Bandhan 2026:
Aries – Red or Scarlet:
Aries is ruled by Mars and represents courage, enthusiasm and determination. Red, associated with Mars, can symbolise strength, confidence and vitality. So, for an Aries brother or sister, a red or scarlet Rakhi could be a lucky choice.
Taurus – White or Pastel Green:
Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, the planet associated with beauty, comfort and harmony. White and soft green shades go well with the Venusian energy and represent peace, affection and emotional balance. Rakhi for Taurus can be a pastel-coloured one.
Gemini – Green:
Planet Mercury rules Gemini and is the symbol of communication, intelligence and adaptability. Green is traditionally associated with Mercury and is thought to help with mental clarity and balanced communication. Green rakhi can add to the spirit of joy and communication of the festival of rakhi, rakha bandhan.
Cancer – White or Silver:
Cancer is ruled by the Moon, the planet of emotions, nurturing, family and sensitivity. Traditionally, white and silver are the colours of the energy of the moon. These colours can denote purity, warmth of emotions and the deep family relationship celebrated on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Leo - Yellow or Orange:
Leo is ruled by the Sun, so shades of golden, saffron and orange are particularly appropriate. These colours represent confidence, vitality, leadership and warmth. A golden rakhi can be a beautiful expression of the radiant and generous nature of Leo.
Virgo - Green:
Green is also a good traditional colour, as Virgo is ruled by Mercury. It symbolises growth, intelligence and freshness. A green rakhi can be selected to represent progress, wisdom and a happy relationship between siblings.
Libra – Pink or White:
Libra is ruled by Venus and is related to harmony, beauty and relationships. Pink = love, warm. White = peace, balance. For a Libra born, either shade can be a meaningful Rakhi choice.
Scorpio – Maroon or Deep Red:
Scorpio is ruled by Mars, and it has a link with red shades. Deep red or maroon represents passion, courage, and inner strength. It is a more sophisticated and intense shade than bright red.
Sagittarius – Yellow or Mustard:
Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, which is traditionally associated with yellow, golden and saffron shades. Yellow is the colour of wisdom, optimism, prosperity and spiritual development. Thus, yellow Rakhi can be taken as an auspicious symbolic choice for Sagittarius.
Capricorn – Navy Blue or Dark Green:
Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and associated with darker shades like navy blue, deep green and charcoal, reflecting Saturn’s disciplined and grounded energy. A navy blue Rakhi can stand for responsibility, patience and stability.
Aquarius – Blue or Purple:
Aquarius is traditionally ruled by Saturn in Vedic astrology. Thus, blue hues can be in sync with its planet association, which symbolises calmness, discipline and depth. Or you can also go for purple for a more unique rakhi. It signifies wisdom and uniqueness.
Pisces – Yellow or Light Purple:
Ruled by Jupiter, yellow is a traditionally auspicious colour for Pisces. Light purple and lavender are also good due to their intuitive and spiritual nature. A yellow or lavender Rakhi can stand for optimism, compassion and emotional connection.
How Are Zodiac Signs Connected to Colours in Astrology?
In astrology, colours are often connected to planets, and planets are connected to certain qualities, energies and symbolic vibrations. The colour of the planet that rules each sign is traditionally thought to be of importance, as each sign is ruled by a certain planet. For example, the Sun is associated with gold and orange, Mars with red, Mercury with green, Jupiter with yellow and Venus with white or pastel colours. White and silver are associated with the Moon, and dark colours such as blue and black with Saturn. This forms an astrological colour system whereby the use of a particular colour is believed to symbolically enhance or balance certain planetary qualities. However, associations of colour vary from astrological tradition to astrological tradition, so these are to be taken as traditional guidance rather than as a fixed rule.
Do lucky colours bring positive energy?
Colours can affect us psychologically and emotionally to a great extent. Light colours can create a sense of enthusiasm and optimism. Light colours can create a sense of calm and relaxation. Astrology adds a further dimension to the symbolism, associating colours with planets and their qualities. Hence, a favourable colour Rakhi can be worn or gifted as a symbolic ritual on Raksha Bandhan. It can be a reminder of love, of protection, of gratitude and good wishes between brothers and sisters. The colour of the gesture is less important than the gesture itself. A lucky colour is not a magical talisman to guarantee success or protection. Instead, it can be a positive and culturally relevant option for celebrating the festival.
FAQs:
Should I choose my sun sign or moon sign?
You have to choose between your sun sign or your moon sign. In the case of a simple Raksha Bandhan colour choice, you can mostly follow your sun sign, and especially so if that is the zodiac sign you normally use for horoscope purposes. But in Vedic astrology, the Moon sign can be important as well, because it represents the mind and emotional nature. If you know both, you can choose a colour traditionally auspicious for both signs.
Are lucky colours mandatory?
No. There are no particular colours which are considered auspicious for the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The festival is mainly the love, affection and protection between siblings. If you have not got a Rakhi in your suggested colour, then you can happily pick any colour you or your sibling likes! Astrological colours are optional traditional suggestions.
Can I choose a Rakhi with multiple colours?
Yes. A multicoloured Rakhi can be an excellent choice if you want to combine different shades. You can include the zodiac's traditionally favourable colour as one of the prominent shades while keeping the overall design attractive and personal.
Does the Rakhi colour affect the future?
Astrology traditionally considers colours to have symbolic planetary associations, but there is no scientific evidence that a Rakhi's colour can directly determine someone's future. The colour can instead add spiritual symbolism and positive intention to the celebration.
What matters most while choosing a Rakhi?
The affection and intention behind the Rakhi matter most. A thoughtfully chosen Rakhi, accompanied by sincere blessings and a celebration of the sibling relationship, carries greater emotional significance than following a colour recommendation rigidly.