Radha Ashtami 2026: Astrological Significance, Puja Rituals And Auspicious Remedies

Astrological Significance of Radha Ashtami:

Radha Ashtami is a celebration of the harmony of the Venusian (Shukra) and Lunar (Chandra) energies, for Radha is the personification of divine love, compassion and the soul’s longing for union with the Supreme. It is generally assumed that, on the day of observation, softening the ego boosts empathy to improve relationships and deal with marital discord.

Cultivate Nishkama Bhakti (selfless devotion), leading to emotional peace and spiritual clarity.

Balance the heart-centred energies associated with love, creativity, and aesthetic sensibility (Venus) with emotional stability (Moon).

Unlike Janmashtami (midnight birth of Krishna), Radha’s appearance is celebrated at midday, symbolising the full illumination of devotion in the “noon” of consciousness.