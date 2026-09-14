Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What Each Zodiac Sign Should Offer Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Why Offerings Matter

With the worship of Lord Ganesha, important work is started, as it is believed that he removes obstacles and blesses devotees with wisdom and success. During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees offer flowers, fruits, sweets, Durva grass and other sacred offerings to seek his blessings. Offerings, too, can be viewed astrologically as symbolic. The colour, scent, taste and nature of an offering can correspond to particular planetary energies. Therefore, selecting an offering based on one’s zodiac sign can bring a unique element to Ganapati worship. But the most important thing in any puja is, above all, devotion. The following offerings are traditional astrological suggestions, not promises of specific results.