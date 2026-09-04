Janmashtami 2026: Why Rohini Nakshatra Is Considered Auspicious In Krishna Worship

Why Rohini is seen as auspicious?

Rohini is ruled by the Moon and traditionally associated with growth, beauty, nourishment, fertility and abundance. In Vedic astrology it is often described as one of the gentlest and most auspicious nakshatras, linked to creation and the flourishing of life. Some devotional sources add that Rohini is under the supervision of Brahma, the creator, which further elevates its status for beginnings and sacred acts. When such a nakshatra coincides with Ashtami—the tithi connected to Krishna’s eighth avatar—the moment is viewed as doubly charged: the lunar quality of Rohini supports emotional receptivity and devotion, while Ashtami channels the protective, dharmic energy associated with Krishna’s purpose of restoring balance.