Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And Astrological Significance

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 Shubh Muhurat:

The most important period for Janmashtami worship is Nishita Kaal, the sacred midnight period associated with Lord Krishna’s birth.

For Kolkata, the Nishita Puja Muhurat is approximately:

Nishita Puja: 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM on September 4

Midnight moment: around 11:36 PM

Janmashtami: Friday, September 4, 2026

The exact Nishita Muhurat varies according to geographical location because sunrise, sunset and midnight calculations differ from city to city. For example, Panchang calculations for Kulti give Nishita Puja from approximately 11:19 PM to 12:05 AM, while Kolkata calculations give approximately 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM.

Therefore, devotees should preferably follow the local Panchang for their city when deciding the precise puja period.