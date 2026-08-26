Why Is Bhadra Kaal Avoided During Raksha Bandhan?

There is a traditional belief that one should not tie Rakhi during Bhadra, especially if there is another auspicious Muhurta available after Bhadra is over. Families who strictly adhere to Panchang-based Muhurta usually wait for Bhadra to finish before carrying out the main Raksha Bandhan ritual. However, customs differ in families and in the regions. In unavoidable situations people can go with the guidance of their family tradition or a knowledgeable priest without getting too worried.