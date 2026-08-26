Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Outfit Row: Brand Pulls Down Ad Amid Clothing Controversy

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad has been pulled down by the brand.
This comes after the actress defended her outfit which faced backlash on social media.
The brand acknowledged the varied sentiments surrounding the advertisement and choose to withdraw it from all media.
Following backlash, jewellery brand pulled down Raksha Bandhan ad featuring Kriti Sanon and a pet dog. The ad faced criticism over Sanon's outfit and pet's inclusion.
The advertisement featured Kriti in an ivory ethnic ensemble, which became a talking point online, particularly for the choice of outfit for a festival.
The outfit came with a draped skirt, a cape and an off-white blouse styled like a bralette.
Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad pulled down after backlash
Jewellery brand GIVA released a statement addressing the discussion around the campaign. The brand has clarified its intent behind the advertisement while reiterating its respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.
The statement read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”
Kriti Sanon reacts to the backlash
On Tuesday, Kriti shared a note on her Instagram, defending her outfit, saying that “the essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions.”
She called “rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.”
“We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!,” she concluded her note.