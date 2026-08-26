Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi Plays A Double Role Whose Identities Get Tangled In An Unpredictable World

What Arshad Warsi said about the film

On playing double role, Arshad Warsi, in a statement, shared, “Playing two characters in a film was a completely different experience for me. Jeevan and Bheema are very different people, and the fun was in finding the little details that make each of them distinct. The film has a very interesting premise with a lot of humour, but it comes from the situations and the characters rather than being forced. I think audiences will have a lot of fun watching Jeevan and Bheema’s worlds collide.”