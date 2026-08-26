Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi Plays A Double Role Whose Identities Get Tangled In An Unpredictable World

The trailer for Jeevan Bheema Yojana has been unveiled today.
The comedy stars Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Vijay Raaz.
Arshadp plays double role in it.
The makers of Jeevan Bheema Yojana have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the dark comedy is set to hit cinemas this September. The trailer offers a glimpse into its quirky and unpredictable world, bringing crime, suspense, dark humour and mistaken identities.
Arshad Warsi will be seen in his first-ever double role.
Jeevan Bheema Yojana trailer out
The trailer shows Warsi in two avatars, Jeevan and Bheema - whose lives collide, setting off a chain of unpredictable events. While Jeevan is an ordinary, debt-ridden man finding to get away with the troubles, Bheema is totally opposite, He is dangerous. Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan’s sharp and resourceful wife, while Vijay Raaz plays the mysterious character Vinayak. Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure round out the cast.
Jeevan Bheema Yojana plot
The film will show what happens to an ordinary man when he finds himself in an extraordinary opportunity and how his decision could cost him everything.
Watch the trailer here.
What Arshad Warsi said about the film
On playing double role, Arshad Warsi, in a statement, shared, “Playing two characters in a film was a completely different experience for me. Jeevan and Bheema are very different people, and the fun was in finding the little details that make each of them distinct. The film has a very interesting premise with a lot of humour, but it comes from the situations and the characters rather than being forced. I think audiences will have a lot of fun watching Jeevan and Bheema’s worlds collide.”
Jeevan Bheema Yojana release date
Presented and produced by Starbeam Ventures Limited (formerly Blue God Entertainment Limited), Jeevan Bheema Yojana will release worldwide in cinemas on September 4, 2026.