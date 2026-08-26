Kuku Kohli Last Rites: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects At The Funeral

Kuku Kohli's funeral saw Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Rohit Shetty attend.
Aruna Irani appeared emotional as the filmmaker’s last rites took place.
Kuku Kohli had launched Ajay Devgn with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante.
Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who launched Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante, was given a final farewell at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium. His wife Aruna Irani appeared visibly heartbroken as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Rohit Shetty joined members of the film fraternity to pay their last respects.
The funeral procession began from Kohli’s Green Acres residence in Andheri West around 10 am, with the cremation taking place around noon. Aruna Irani was accompanied by family members and friends as she bid farewell to her husband. The final darshan had been held at the family home earlier that morning, according to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit
Kuku Kohli funeral: Bollywood pays tribute
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among those who arrived at the crematorium, while Rohit Shetty also attended the last rites. Sharvari, Sham Kaushal, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Gajendra Chauhan, Raza Murad, Deepak Parashar, Tiku Talsania, Kiran Juneja and Karanvir Bohra were also spotted. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were among the other industry figures who came to pay their respects.
Kuku Kohli died aged 77 after suffering a massive heart attack. He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after feeling unwell. His brother-in-law Balraj Irani said he had been speaking to the family before suddenly collapsing. Despite doctors’ efforts, he was declared dead.
A career rooted in mainstream Hindi cinema
Kuku Kohli began his career working as an assistant to Raj Kapoor before moving on to work as a second-unit director on films such as Betaab and Arjun. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, the action-romance that launched Ajay Devgn and also introduced Madhoo to Hindi cinema. The film became a major commercial success and established Kohli as a filmmaker to watch in the 1990s.
Kohli went on to direct a string of mainstream Hindi films, including Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His 1994 action drama Suhaag, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma, was among the year's highest-grossing Hindi films, while Haqeeqat earned him Filmfare and Screen Award nominations for direction. His final directorial, Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.
Ajay Devgn remembers mentor
Ajay Devgn paid tribute to the filmmaker on social media, recalling how Kohli’s faith had helped shape his early career. Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, which became a commercial success.
Kuku Kohli died on August 25, while his last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium on August 26. He is survived by Aruna Irani and his daughters Pooja and Karishma from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.