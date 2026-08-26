Kuku Kohli Last Rites: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects At The Funeral

A career rooted in mainstream Hindi cinema

Kuku Kohli began his career working as an assistant to Raj Kapoor before moving on to work as a second-unit director on films such as Betaab and Arjun. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, the action-romance that launched Ajay Devgn and also introduced Madhoo to Hindi cinema. The film became a major commercial success and established Kohli as a filmmaker to watch in the 1990s.