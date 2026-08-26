Veteran Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, Best Known For Phool Aur Kaante, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1, Dies At 77

On his equation with Kohli, Pandit said, “Apart from being a great technician who launched Ajay Devgn in his film Phool Aur Kaante, he has a legacy. He worked with Raj Kapoor for the longest time; he was an assistant director. He was a great filmmaker, great thinker, great technician and a great human being. I also had a working relationship with him as he was also the General Secretary of IFTDA and IMPPA. During the IFTDA days, we used to meet quite often. He never said no to anything. In any situation, he was always there to help. He was also very active with his old age home in Lonavala. A socially committed person.”