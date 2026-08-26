Veteran Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, Best Known For Phool Aur Kaante, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1, Dies At 77

Veteran director Kuku Kohli died due to heart attack.
His friend, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise.
Phool Aur Kaante, Suhaag, Haqeeqat and Anari No. 1, among others, are some of his notable works.
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who directed the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, starring Ajay Devgn, passed away at the age of 77 following a heart attack.
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies at 77
“He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4:30 pm,” Pandit told the news agency.
“I don’t know how to react because I was very close to him. I can never imagine that he’ll get a heart attack and die. He was healthy. He was food conscious. He was physically very fit. This man was always smiling, laughing and full of positive energy. I’ve never seen him sad. Being sad was not written in his life,” he told SCREEN.
On his equation with Kohli, Pandit said, “Apart from being a great technician who launched Ajay Devgn in his film Phool Aur Kaante, he has a legacy. He worked with Raj Kapoor for the longest time; he was an assistant director. He was a great filmmaker, great thinker, great technician and a great human being. I also had a working relationship with him as he was also the General Secretary of IFTDA and IMPPA. During the IFTDA days, we used to meet quite often. He never said no to anything. In any situation, he was always there to help. He was also very active with his old age home in Lonavala. A socially committed person.”
Pandit is “totally broken” as he lost a “very close friend.”
Kuku Kohli’s last rites will be held at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am.
Kuku Kohli's films
Kuku Kohli was trained under legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He then assisted Rahul Rawail in two blockbusters starring Sunny Deol — 1983 film Betaab and 1985 film Arjun.
He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which launched Devgn's career. The action thriller also starred Madhoo and Aruna Irani, among others. It was followed by Kohraam, starring Dharmendra.
Kohli directed 1994 action film Suhaag, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Nagma. He again reunited with Devgn for the 1995 action film Haqeeqat, which also featured Tabu. The 1999 comedy Anari No. 1, starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Simran, was another major hit of his career.
Kohli again collaborated with Akshay for the 1999 action crime drama Zulmi, which also starred Twinkle Khanna. In the 2000s, he directed two films — 2002 romantic action thriller Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and 2004 romantic drama Woh Tera Naam Tha.
Kuku Kohli's family
Kuku Kohli was earlier married to Rita Kohli, with whom he shares two children – producer Pooja Kohli and filmmaker Karishma Kohli. He later married Aruna Irani in 1990.