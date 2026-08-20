Awarapan 3 In The Works? Writer Bilal Siddiqui Breaks Silence On Shivam’s Next Chapter

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, writer Bilal Siddiqui discussed the film’s open-ended climax, Shabana Azmi’s character and whether Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit could return for another chapter.

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Awarapan 3 Plans: Bilal Siddiqui On Emraan Hashmi’s Return Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Awarapan 3 could continue Shivam Pandit’s story after the sequel’s success.

  • Bilal Siddiqui says discussions with producer Vishesh Bhatt remain limited.

  • Awarapan 2 has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide within six days.

Awarapan 3 could be the next chapter in Emraan Hashmi’s charater story after Awarapan 2 emerged as the actor’s biggest box-office success. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, writer Bilal Siddiqui addressed the sequel’s open-ended climax and revealed that discussions about continuing the story have not yet gone beyond early conversations.

The sequel ends with Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) rescuing children from Zorawar and then joining Nafisa’s gang after agreeing to work for her. The ending leaves his journey open, giving the franchise a natural path towards another instalment.

Awarapan 3: Will Shivam Pandit return?

Siddiqui stopped short of confirming Awarapan 3, revealing that he and producer Vishesh Bhatt had only exchanged a few messages since the film’s release.

As for part three, Vishesh and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out,” Siddiqui said. He added that he was “yet to hear from him” about the plans, while making it clear that he hoped the story would be taken forward soon.

The writer also appeared excited about the possibility, saying, “I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited.”

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What Bilal Siddiqui said about Awarapan 2

Siddiqui also praised Shabana Azmi’s role as Nafisa, whose influence extends beyond her screen time. “She has that solid presence where, even if you don't see her on screen throughout the film, she is manipulating the character's journey without him even realising,” he said.

He added that her role was “very crucial” and was “hopefully set up for greater things”, further fuelling speculation about the franchise’s future.

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For now, Siddiqui said he was simply happy that Awarapan 2 had realised producer Vishesh Bhatt’s vision. The film has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide in six days, giving the franchise a strong theatrical comeback.

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