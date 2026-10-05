Taylor Swift surprised Dakota Johnson during her third SNL hosting stint.
Swift joked about Johnson’s breakups and oversharing as her “therapist”.
Taylor Swift returned with a birthday cake for Johnson’s 37th birthday.
Taylor Swift surprised Dakota Johnson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue, walking on stage after Johnson introduced her as her "literal therapist”. The singer's unexpected appearance quickly turned into a playful exchange about Johnson's breakups, oversharing and their friendship.
Taylor Swift plays Dakota Johnson's 'therapist'
Johnson, hosting SNL for the third time, began by discussing her recent film Verity and her personal life. She joked that since her previous hosting stint in 2024, she had gone through “two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians”.
Johnson has previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and musician Role Model. She then introduced Swift as her therapist, prompting the singer to walk onstage.
Swift immediately rejected the description, telling Johnson, "I'm not your therapist, actually". She then joked that Johnson would arrive at her home once a week with an empty wine bottle, flop onto her couch, and overshare, while Swift responded, "Damn, that's crazy."
Johnson questioned whether that was not the definition of therapy. Swift went on to describe how she eventually sent Johnson home with Pedialyte and her security team.
Dakota Johnson jokes about dating musicians
Johnson also turned her dating history into part of the monologue while promoting Verity, her upcoming film with Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. Her experience of dating musicians was compared to a public service by Johnson, who joked that she was “saving you a lot of money on Zoloft”. Swift responded with a simple “Allegedly”, adding another punchline to the exchange.
The cameo had reportedly been kept secret during dress rehearsal, where SNL cast member Sarah Sherman played Swift's part instead.
Swift later returned during the episode's goodnights with a blue-and-white birthday cake for Johnson, who turned 37. The actor thanked her for celebrating the occasion with her.
The appearance came shortly after the pair worked together on Swift's Patient Zero music video. Johnson had also presented Swift with the inaugural Artist Director Honours award at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27.