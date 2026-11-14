Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards stage after 13 years.
The singer earns a Single of the Year nomination for Toy Story 5.
Swift first attended the CMA Awards in 2006 and won in 2007.
Taylor Swift is set to return to the CMA Awards stage as a performer after 13 years. The global pop star will perform at the 2026 ceremony, marking a significant return to the country music event where she first made her presence felt two decades ago. The announcement was made by ABC and the Country Music Association, according to Variety.
Swift had previously confirmed that she would attend this year’s ceremony after receiving a nomination. However, her participation as a performer had not been confirmed until now. Her return also comes as her latest song, I Knew It, I Knew You, takes her back to her country music roots.
Taylor Swift’s last CMA Awards performance was in 2013
Taylor Swift last performed at the CMA Awards in 2013, when she took the stage with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss for Red. That year, she also received the prestigious Pinnacle Award. Her most recent appearance at the ceremony was in 2016, when she presented Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year honour.
The singer first attended the CMA Awards in 2006, shortly after the release of her self-titled debut album. She won the Horizon Award in 2007 and made history in 2009 by becoming the youngest artist to receive the CMA Entertainer of the Year award.
Taylor Swift nominated for Toy Story 5 song
Swift is nominated for Single of the Year for I Knew It, I Knew You, her song for Toy Story 5. The track marks a return to country music after years of pop releases and has reached No. 1 on country radio.
When the nominations were announced, Swift confirmed her attendance on Instagram Stories, writing: “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18 🤠.”
The 60th annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year. The ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 18 at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+, with streaming on Hulu the following day.