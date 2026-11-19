Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.
Pattinson is the seventh actor to take up the role of the beloved spy and assassin.
Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond in four films, welcomed the casting news.
Actor Pierce Brosnan, who immortalised 007 in four films, has warmly welcomed Robert Pattinson as he steps into the world of James Bond. Warmly recounting their time together while filming Remember Me, Brosnan lauded Pattinson’s journey and remarkable body of work, expressing confidence and faith that he would be “magnificent” in the iconic Bond universe.
"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me," the veteran star wrote.
"It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride," he added. Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002 in films Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.
Daniel Craig replaced him as the next Bond for five movies that began with Casino Royale in 2006 and ended with 2021's No Time to Die. Now, Pattinson is taking up the coveted mantle. Others who have played the role include George Lazenby, Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton.
Robert Pattinson Is The Seventh James Bond
Pattinson is now the seventh star to essay the iconic spy, carrying forward a cinematic lineage launched by Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr. No. Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film from Amazon MGM.
Brosnan joins a growing chorus of Pattinson’s past collaborators applauding his casting as the new 007. His Tenet screen partner Elizabeth Debicki, alongside Twilight alum and former franchise antagonist Rami Malek, have both exuberantly hailed his arrival in the spy saga. Brad Pitt also welcomed his casting.
Confirming Pattinson as the franchise’s next leading man finally quells the feverish industry rumor-mongering, which had floated contenders ranging from Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult to Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and even Harry Styles.