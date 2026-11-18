A report by EW.com said that during the shooting of You Only Live Twice, the actor announced of stepping aside from the iconic role. Despite this, Connery later appeared in Diamonds Are Forever (1971); before that, he starred in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967). Connery returned as Bond in Never Say Never Again, and with that, he retired as the face of the franchise.