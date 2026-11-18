Sean Connery was the first actor who brought James Bond to life.
George Lazenby then stepped into Sean Connery's shoes with On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969).
Roger Moore, like Sean Connery, was featured in most of James Bond films.
Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the new James Bond by the cult classic 007 franchise. The Twilight actor is ready to enter a new era and has taken over the role from Daniel Craig, who last played the British secret agent in No Time to Die (2021). It has been over six decades since an array of actors, starting with Sean Connery, stepped into the shoes of James Bond and introduced himself with the iconic line, "Bond. James Bond."
At one end, fans of Robert Pattinson are on cloud nine as he will be seen in the 26th instalment of the Bond franchise. The Amazon MGM franchise has welcomed the newest Bond, but here is a look at six actors who have essayed the cult-classic agent over the years.
1. Sean Connery (1962-1983)
Sean Connery was the first star who brought James Bond to life on the big screen. He set the bar high with his debut in Dr. No (1962). Sean Connery had a suave screen presence that set the benchmark for every actor who followed. Connery was seen in four more Bond films over the next five years, including Goldfinger. It is considered one of the best movies of the franchise.
A report by EW.com said that during the shooting of You Only Live Twice, the actor announced of stepping aside from the iconic role. Despite this, Connery later appeared in Diamonds Are Forever (1971); before that, he starred in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967). Connery returned as Bond in Never Say Never Again, and with that, he retired as the face of the franchise.
2. George Lazenby (1969)
George Lazenby stepped into Connery's shoes and appeared in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969). George was the shortest-serving actor to play James Bond in an official movie. George's only Bond film is known for its emotional storyline, which set it apart from other Bond movies.
3. Roger Moore (1973–1985)
Roger Moore shares the record with Sean Connery for appearing in the most James Bond movies. Moore has the longest run as 007. He has played the role of a secret agent in seven movies, such as The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985).
4. Timothy Dalton (1987–1989)
Timothy Dalton essayed the role of James Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). The franchise had then been on an extended break. Dalton's interpretation of James Bond was more realistic and serious. The audience could relate to James Bond as portrayed in Ian Fleming's novels.
5. Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002)
Before Pierce Brosnan stepped into James Bond's shoes, he unknowingly prepared for the role through his TV series Remington Steele. His performance as the titular character made him so famous that Pierce became a choice to play the role of James Bond.
Brosnan's Bond debut was in GoldenEye, followed by Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). He became one of the most recognised faces of the Bond franchise as he showcased charm and humour in his role.
6. Daniel Craig (2006–2021)
Daniel Craig got a new direction for the James Bond franchise. Craig portrayed an aggressive version of James Bond and broke the stereotype of the suave and groomed versions of 007. Daniel Craig started his journey as 007 with Casino Royale (2006). The actor was then seen in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021). In the final outing, the franchise reaches a major turning point as Daniel Craig's character dies.