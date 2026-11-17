Robert Pattinson Ruled 2026

By nearly every measure, 2026 has belonged to Pattinson. Kicking off the spring with an April starring role in The Drama alongside Zendaya, he followed up with a scene-stealing summer turn as Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Fresh off leading the thriller Primetime in a celebrated performance, the actor is set to cap the year this December as the shapeshifting antagonist Scytale in Dune: Part Three, a project helmed by Denis Villeneuve, setting up an immediate reunion for the director and star on the upcoming James Bond installment. Details on the Bond film release are under wraps.