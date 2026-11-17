Robert Pattinson is cast as the new James Bond.
He replaces Daniel Craig.
Pattinson has had a stellar year with four major releases.
Outpacing a crowded field of A-list rivals, Robert Pattinson officially claimed one of Hollywood's ultimate prizes as the next James Bond. At 40, the actor is stepping into Daniel Craig’s shoes to usher the iconic British spy franchise into a bold, exciting new chapter. Newly surfaced details from behind closed doors reveal the decisive edge Pattinson wielded over his fellow contenders during casting talks.
As reported by Puck News, Pattinson negotiated far better contract terms than top rival contenders such as Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden.
According to the outlet, prospective 007 candidates had to finalize deals with Amazon MGM Studios that covered the upcoming movie as well as options for future sequels. Whereas O'Connor and Lowden were allegedly required to sign on for a four-picture run if cast, Pattinson managed to cap his commitment at just three films.
Robert Pattinson's Net Worth, Major Projects
As of 2026, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Robert Pattinson’s fortune at $80 million. This stems from myriad profits of several films and residuals. His financial trajectory skyrocketed in 2008 when he debuted as the vampire Edward Cullen in the inaugural Twilight film, a franchise that ultimately netted him a guaranteed $25 million base salary for its final two chapters. It shot him to international stardom.
Years later, when he stepped into Bruce Wayne’s boots for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, it was reported that his initial compensation was a comparatively modest $3 million. While a sizable sum in its own right, that upfront fee paled in comparison to the massive paydays commanded by many of his predecessors in the iconic role.
Robert Pattinson's Bond Salary
The exact paycheck he will command for his 007 debut remains under wraps, largely because potential box office revenues, and any performance-based bonuses tied to them, have yet to materialize. Even so, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his base salary for stepping into the legendary British agent's shoes could come between $15 million and $20 million, though those figures remain unverified.
Robert Pattinson Ruled 2026
By nearly every measure, 2026 has belonged to Pattinson. Kicking off the spring with an April starring role in The Drama alongside Zendaya, he followed up with a scene-stealing summer turn as Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Fresh off leading the thriller Primetime in a celebrated performance, the actor is set to cap the year this December as the shapeshifting antagonist Scytale in Dune: Part Three, a project helmed by Denis Villeneuve, setting up an immediate reunion for the director and star on the upcoming James Bond installment. Details on the Bond film release are under wraps.