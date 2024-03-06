'Twilight Saga' To Expand With An Animated Show, 'John Wick' Series Is In The Works At Lionsgate Television

Lionsgate has a lot in store for not only ‘Twilight’ fans but also fans of ‘John Wick.’ The platform’s vice-chairman Michael Burns has an exciting announcement for the huge fan-following of the two beloved franchises. During a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley media conference on Tuesday, Burns revealed that ‘Twilight’ will be expanding with an animated twist with ‘John Wick’ getting a television series.
The ‘Twilight’ franchise will be getting an animated series. “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series, I think there will be a lot of interest in that,” Burns stated.
It was first announced in April 2023 that a television series of the vampire saga was in a very early development stage at Lionsgate Television. The upcoming animated series will draw its inspiration from the book series penned by Stephanie Meyer of the same name. This literary work was previously brought to life in the form of films, which starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner.
The film series, which is collectively known as ‘The Twilight Saga,’ comprised of five films that were released between 2008 and 2012: ‘Twilight,’ ‘New Moon,’ ‘Eclipse,’ ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 1&2.’ Altogether, these films earned more than $3 billion at the global box office collections.
Coming to ‘John Wick,’ the neo-noir action film series will be expanding as well. Burns stated, “I think we will take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it will be a television series.”
Reeves took on the role of the titular gun-fu action hero in four films, released from 2014 to 2023, and went on to become everyone’s favourite. The four films collectively bagged more than $1 billion at box office numbers. The forthcoming series comes after the prequel miniseries ‘The Continental,’ which debuted on Peacock in September 2023.
However, no announcements were made on when these shows will be seeing the light of day.