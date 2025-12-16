Dan Burn Injury News: Newcastle Defender Facing Six Weeks Out Due To Damaged Rib And Lung - Report

Experienced defender Burn suffered damage to his rib and lung in the 1-0 derby defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday

Dan Burn is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed.

Experienced defender Burn suffered damage to his rib and lung in the 1-0 derby defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was injured in a first-half challenge with Nordi Mukiele, who was booked after his knee connected with the Newcastle defender's side.

"It was a big blow for us because I think he's been excellent in recent weeks," Howe told reporters ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

"It's a rib problem and an issue with his lungs, so we wish him well and it will be around four to six weeks out."

With Sven Botman still sidelined and Emil Krafth and Kieran Trippier out until the new year, Howe will be without several key defensive figures over the festive period. Nick Pope, however, could be in contention to face Fulham.

"The back line is an issue for us. We don't have many injuries, but we have a concentrated group of players out who all play the same position," added Howe.

"We're not sure when Sven will return. He's making progress but not ready to return yet. Emil Krafth and Kieran Trippier are still out. Their target date is around the new year.

"Jamaal Lascelles is returning from a muscle problem. He's fit and training with the group."

Nick Woltemade became only the second player to score an own goal in a Tyne-Wear derby in the Premier League. It was the ninth straight top-flight game Newcastle have failed to keep a clean sheet in, equalling their longest run under Howe.

However, Howe does not expect it to cause Woltemade, who has scored just once in his past 10 club appearances in all competitions, any long-term issues.

"Nick is going to have to deal with that moment, it was an unfortunate one for him," said Howe.

"He's trying to do the right thing, deal with the cross, but it's an unfortunate thing that happens on the pitch. I'm sure he will be fine."

While EFL Cup holders Newcastle are targeting another return to Wembley in this competition, they sit 12th in the Premier League, albeit they are only four points off fifth place.

"I think every season is a challenge, nothing is ever easy," said Howe. 

"I always find it difficult to rank these things, it is a challenging moment for us but I think this season was always going to be.

"But it's a challenge you relish, you have to find solutions, that's always how I've looked at things. If you have problems with the team or aspects of your game you have to work hard to find a solution, coach the players to find a solution. You've got to help everyone connected with the training ground to stay positive and find a solution. I see no other way."

