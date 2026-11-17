Ramayana has amassed ₹792.60 crore in India's net collections just within 12 days of its release and is now inching closer to the ₹800 crore mark. Compared to blockbuster Dhurandhar, the film is running behind. Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹846.87 crore by day 11. However, it is doing better than Prabhas' Kalki which collected ₹510.05 crore while SRK's Jawan had wrapped up its box office India run at ₹477.63 crore by the 11th day.