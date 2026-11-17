Ramayana records a 57.3% drop in Day 12 box office collections.
The movie earned ₹32 crore net in the India box office on Day 12.
Nitesh Tiwari has directed Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, among others.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana enjoyed a successful week at the box office. However, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film now faces a major box office challenge after its second week in theatres. The film's Monday earnings dropped compared to its earlier performance. Ramayana's collections dropped to 57.3% from Day 11 but it it inching closer to 800 cr net.
Ramayana box office collection: Day 12
A report by trade tracker Sacnilk said Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana collected ₹32 crore net in the India box office on Monday, Day 12. The movie was screened across 22,365 shows in different languages. The Hindi version earned the most, with ₹23.75 crore from 17,742 shows.
The Malayalam version of Ramayana collected ₹2.85 crore across 1,061 shows, while the Kannada version contributed ₹2 crore from 892 shows. The Tamil version minted ₹1.90 crore from 1,158 shows, and the Telugu version got in ₹1.50 crore via 1,512 shows.
Ramayana has amassed ₹792.60 crore in India's net collections just within 12 days of its release and is now inching closer to the ₹800 crore mark. Compared to blockbuster Dhurandhar, the film is running behind. Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹846.87 crore by day 11. However, it is doing better than Prabhas' Kalki which collected ₹510.05 crore while SRK's Jawan had wrapped up its box office India run at ₹477.63 crore by the 11th day.
More about Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari directed and wrote the screenplay for Ramayana with Shridhar Raghavan. The movie is in two parts, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Lakshman plays the role of Lakshman, while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.
The story of Ramayana shows the journey of Lord Ram and his fight against Ravana after he kidnaps Sita. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer composed the music of the song. While Ramayana: Part 1 had a theatrical release on November 5, 2026, the second paert is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
Talking about the movie, another milestone achieved is that Ramayana: Part 1 will be the first movie to be screened in the BRICS segment happening at the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).