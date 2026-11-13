Ramayana Part One slowed down on Day 8.
On Day 8, Ranbir Kapoor's film saw a 24.3% drop from Day 7's earnings.
It crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, is unstoppable at the box office. The epic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has achieved a new milestone by crossing the ₹1000 crore worldwide mark worldwide. It has surpassed the India lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the worldwide lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 8
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana Part One added ₹53.50 crore on Day 8 across 24,042 shows, a 24.3% drop from Day 7's ₹70.65 crore. Hindi led with ₹43 crore from 19,464 shows; Kannada raked in ₹3.25 crore from 922 shows; Malayalam's collection was ₹2.80 crore from 977 shows, followed by Telugu at ₹2.30 crore from 1,783 shows and Tamil at ₹2.15 crore from 896 shows.
Ranbir Kapoor's film made an average revenue of ₹22,316 per show, from 23,996 shows. Day 8's earnings contributed 9.5% to the cumulative India net collection.
The film entered the ₹500-crore club on Wednesday (Day 7). It has now beaten the lifetime hauls of Pathaan (₹544.28 crore) and Animal (₹556.36 crore).
Ramayana Part One worldwide collection
Overseas, the movie added another ₹25 crore on Thursday, taking its cumulative international gross to ₹₹358.50 crore.
The overseas business took the worldwide total to ₹1,033.55 crore.
Ramayana is yet to beat the lifetime haul (India and worldwide) of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's Hindu epic. Made on a budget of ₹4000 crore, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Indira Krishna and Lara Dutta, among others, play significant roles.