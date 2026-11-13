Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, is unstoppable at the box office. The epic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has achieved a new milestone by crossing the ₹1000 crore worldwide mark worldwide. It has surpassed the India lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the worldwide lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.