Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor through a family portrait this Diwali.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha celebrate at Krishna Raj Bungalow.
Alia and Ranbir will reunite onscreen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
Neetu Kapoor celebrated Diwali with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha at the family's new Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai. The celebrations were particularly emotional as a family photograph featured the garlanded portrait of her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. The picture brought together festive happiness and remembrance, with the family making sure Rishi remained part of their Diwali celebrations.
Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Love Happiness to all.” She posed alongside Ranbir and Alia, with Rishi's portrait placed prominently behind them. The actor died on April 3, 2020, aged 67, after battling cancer for nearly two years. He had received treatment in New York before returning to India. Neetu has continued to remember her husband through photographs and heartfelt social media posts.
Raha Steals The Show In Alia And Ranbir's Diwali Photos
Alia Bhatt also shared glimpses of the family celebrations on Instagram. One photograph showed her performing the Diwali puja in a green lehenga choli, while Ranbir and Raha wore traditional white outfits. Another picture captured Raha kissing both her parents on their cheeks.
In a particularly adorable moment, Raha watched as a priest tied a sacred thread around Ranbir's wrist during the puja. Sharing the photographs, Alia wrote, “The light of my life Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love.”
Kapoor Family Greets Photographers At Krishna Raj Bungalow
Later, Neetu, Ranbir and Alia appeared on the balcony of Krishna Raj Bungalow to greet photographers gathered outside. The family waved and extended Diwali wishes. The six-storey property became their home in November 2025, with dedicated space for Neetu and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara.
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Film
Ranbir's latest release, Ramayana: Part 1, has also been drawing attention at the box office, reportedly collecting around ₹500 crore worldwide in its first four days. Meanwhile, he and Alia are preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
The period romantic drama marks Ranbir's reunion with Bhansali after his debut in Saawariya (2007). The film is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.