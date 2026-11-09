Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Love Happiness to all.” She posed alongside Ranbir and Alia, with Rishi's portrait placed prominently behind them. The actor died on April 3, 2020, aged 67, after battling cancer for nearly two years. He had received treatment in New York before returning to India. Neetu has continued to remember her husband through photographs and heartfelt social media posts.