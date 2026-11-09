Sunita Ahuja expresses faith in her 40-year marriage to Govinda.
The couple married in 1987 and have two children together.
Komal Rani Swarnkar has denied allegations through an Instagram statement.
Sunita Ahuja has expressed hope of reuniting with her husband Govinda despite the rumours surrounding his alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. After months of public comments about their marriage, Sunita has now spoken about their 40 years together, recalling happier times and saying she believes their relationship will survive the current difficulties. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she also reflected on the possibility of celebrating happier Diwalis together again.
Sunita Ahuja Says She Hopes To Reunite With Govinda
Recalling how Govinda would celebrate Diwali with the family, Sunita told Pinkvilla, "Earlier Govinda used to buy me gold and give gifts. We would go shopping for all the shagun he gave us. Sometimes he would even take me and Tina to buy jewellery. Those days would come again soon, and we would go jewellery shopping together."
She also recalled Govinda calling her the ‘ghar ki laxmi’ and said she would keep standing by him because he was her childhood love. Addressing his objection to her use of abusive language, Sunita defended herself, saying she did not feel the need to be sophisticated around her husband.
Expressing faith in their marriage, she said, "Of course, we will see; why won’t we? Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can't fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain? It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him; and me, God will bless us with that."
Why Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Marriage Has Been In The News
Govinda and Sunita's marital troubles have been discussed publicly for nearly two years, with rumours of the actor's alleged relationship with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar adding to the speculation. The couple married in 1987 and have two children. Sunita reportedly filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery and cruelty, but withdrew the petition in August 2026.
The controversy resurfaced after Govinda and Komal were spotted at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in September, while Sunita visited separately. Sunita subsequently referred to Govinda as Komal's ‘sugar daddy’ and claimed that the two were planning to marry. Govinda's manager, however, denied the marriage claims.
Komal later shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories without directly naming either of them. She wrote, "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house." She also questioned Sunita's decision to discuss her marriage publicly and alleged that she was mentally harassing Govinda, preventing him from working and isolating him.
Following Komal's statement, Sunita told Sarish Media, "I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to." She added that her focus was on work and that she did not want to repeatedly get involved in controversies.
Sunita Ahuja To Make Her Bollywood Debut
Away from the speculation surrounding her marriage, Sunita is preparing to make her Bollywood debut. She will reportedly play the role of her son Yashvardhan Ahuja's mother in an upcoming film directed by Sajid Khan. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the project also features Nitanshi Goel in a lead role and is expected to arrive in theatres next year.