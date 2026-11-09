Expressing faith in their marriage, she said, "Of course, we will see; why won’t we? Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can't fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain? It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him; and me, God will bless us with that."