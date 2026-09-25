Govinda Alleges Affair Rumours Are Deliberately Orchestrated

Govinda has been tarred with infidelity rumours.
His wife, Sunita, has hinted at his link-up with his co-star, Komal Rani.
Govinda called the speculation designed to sully his image.
Govinda is gearing to make a comeback with his upcoming film Roopa. But scurrilous rumours have surrounded him. Ahead of the release, he sought blessings from Lord Ganpati along with his co-actor Komal Rani Swarnkar at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.
Govinda called the link-up speculation "strategically planted" so as to sully his reputation and create rifts between him and his family.
The actor spoke about the rumours to ANI, “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time".
“I have just started the film and there is already so much discussion about it. People are reacting and asking why there is so much discussion. I don’t know what people’s problem is if we are becoming famous,” he stated.
Govinda Addresses Cheating Rumours
He emphasised furthermore, “It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. They had tried this before, but they were never successful. The Almighty stood by me. I never focused on anything other than my work. I kept working. Many people would praise me for being decent. They would say that I had become too caught up in simplicity and goodness and wondered how I had entered the film industry".
He claimed there is a concerted effort to orchestrate these malicious rumours about him, “These people are wishing that I won’t be able to work or that there will be financial problems. They are trying to scare me. Basically, they are creating a social environment. This is very dangerous. They are provoking people towards crime in the future,” he said.
Govinda had introduced Rani to the media in July as the new co-star in Roopa. In June 2026, his wife, Sunita, spoke about her marriage during her appearance on Lock Upp. She alleged that Govinda had “countless flings over the years". The couple also publicly clashed when Sunita commented on the appearance of Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda warned her to “stay within your limits."