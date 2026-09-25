Govinda Alleges Affair Rumours Are Deliberately Orchestrated

Govinda Addresses Cheating Rumours

He emphasised furthermore, “It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. They had tried this before, but they were never successful. The Almighty stood by me. I never focused on anything other than my work. I kept working. Many people would praise me for being decent. They would say that I had become too caught up in simplicity and goodness and wondered how I had entered the film industry".