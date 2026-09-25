Taylor Swift Drops Patient Zero Preview, Featuring Colin Farrell And Dakota Johnson

Taylor Swift dropped the early glimpse of Patient Zero music video.
Swift stars along with Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.
Swift and Johnson have been friends for years.
Taylor Swift has shared the first glimpse of the music video for her latest single Patient Zero. The preview is all of just 13 seconds. Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell star alongside Swift in the video.
The first look came out on CBS Mornings on Thursday, September 24, ahead of the song’s Friday release. The video was shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, whose film credits include The Revenant, Birdman and Gravity. The new single is part of a wider expansion of Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl era. The video is drenched in atmospherics.
Swift revealed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore on Wednesday after announcing Patient Zero the day before. The album, an expanded version of last year’s The Life of a Showgirl, includes four new tracks: Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon.
Taylor Swift Teases The Life of a Showgirl The Encore
“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ the biggest first week for an album in history,” Swift wrote in her announcement of the album. “I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”
The MTV VMAs air Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. At the award show, Swift is also set to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors