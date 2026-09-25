FKJ’s ‘Tyber’ Is An Impressive Genre-blending Chill Session

FKJ has often made music that feels like a private room: warm, detailed and shaped almost entirely by his own hands.
On Tyber, his third studio album, that room’s doors are open.
This original album of his is where he has stamped his mark as a modern virtuoso of jazz and soul.
FKJ or French Kiwi Juice, the alias of French multi-instrumentalist Vincent Fenton, has dropped new music. Tyber is his third studio album, following FKJ and V I N C E N T (2022). It has12 tracks and runs for roughly 36 minutes. The album has FKJ’s typical influences blending electronic music with jazz, funk, soul and R&B.
FKJ has often made music that feels like a private room: warm, detailed and shaped almost entirely by his own hands. On Tyber, that room’s doors are open. The album retains the musician’s instinct for fluid grooves, jazz-minded improvisation and electronic atmosphere while making space for collaborators who bring new emotional textures to his sound. It features collaborations with other artists, including Lucy Park, Baby Rose, Bas, Eryn Allen Kane and Labrinth.
FKJ has created many hits with the likes of the prodigious Tom Misch, Masego and Yussef Dayes, making him popular for bringing in musical exuberance and originality, while enriching the other artist’s music. However, this original album of his is where he has stamped his mark as a modern virtuoso of jazz and soul.
A Track Breakdown of the Album
“Journey” starts with gentle piano to begin the album and it quickly transcends into a bit of techno and the usual saxophone FKJ is so popular for. It’s a start to a laidback and chill album with the artist’s usual flair. The second track, “Clear”, is one of those songs that have hit potential. A very original beat mixed with a vocal tune, coupled with FKJ’s signature brilliance on the synth. Another ode to the chill of this album with his textured loops and grooves. A house track with ‘clear’ repeat potential.
“Burst” has Grammy winner Baby Rose lending her strong voice to this song that puts you in a trance-like state.
In “How Much Does it Take to Shift it All”, we hear FKJ humming these very words with Lucy Park whose breakout single “Rain” came out in 2020. She has since established herself in the UK music scene with more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify.
The song has both artists lending their grounding and comforting voices to a beautiful and soulful melody in the background. The song has the potential to put you in a zone. The soul and jazz funk magnificence makes it one of the best tracks of the album.
FKJ is popular as a prolific and super talented multi-instrumentalist. He’s also famous for featuring in music videos that started off with a few shares and went on to rake up millions of views worldwide especially during his early days. The music videos made for this album are a treat to watch with the masterful artist at play. The videos have made their way to the hits charts.
With almost 600k views on its YouTube music video within two weeks of its release, the song “I Want U” featuring Eryn Allen Kane is already a hit. It’s funkadelic, dancey beats make it a song worth listening to at a party or in the bedroom, for it is sensual, yet, the vibe is groovy. The song is also arranged perfectly to fit both the musicians’ styles. The video is shot with a fish-eye lens, creating an optical illusion as though we’re watching the musicians through a peephole or the other way round. Definitely a door we would like to walk through.
“Leaving” is a saxophone-based melody where the artist’s loose arrangement shines. It’s as though he really lets himself go for the nearly two minutes. The solo is coupled with wonderful piano in the background.
“Changes Rising”is best described by a comment on its Instagram reel: “What in the sonic portal is this?” The melody is FKJ’s fingers running magic on the synth, while his vocals lull you. The vibe is craftily put together by a sci-fi chic set design and production in the song’s music video.
“Soulmates” is FKJ’s genius musicality and this album’s point of greatness. It has him singing, presenting us with a killer guitar solo, and an earworm like bass guitar in the background.
“Heavy Heart” (ft. Bas) is a grand melody which is equal parts chill and equal parts monumental. American rapper Bas, adds to the song’s appeal with his sublime poetry. He has previously collaborated with FKJ on two hits – “Risk” and “Wait on Me” from his 2023 album, “We Only Talk About Real Shit When We're F****d Up”.
“Little Little Voice” starts off with the synthesiser leading us into a mysterious realm, only to find space and solace in Labrinth’s breathtaking vocals. Midway through, the song gets groovy and FKJ announces his presence. It is what you call a blissful banger and one of the most special tracks of this album.
“In Heaven” is one of those songs meant to give you the feel of heaven (by now we’ve established he is capable of exuding such a feeling). The mellow melody has trumpet, saxophone, bass, keys, guitar and Vincent’s vocals all fused together seamlessly.
Tyber is structured splendidly, bringing together elements from jazz, ambient soundscapes and lounge music in a way that feels completely organic. It blends lush neo-soul grooves and multi-instrumental jazz across ambitious global tracks.
Tyber has the potential to become a chart-topper and a classic from 2026. However, the album wanders musically at times and trades a tight album arc for separate aesthetic snapshots.
FKJ’s genius lies in creating extraordinarily complex, great-sounding melodies in a laidback way where he makes it all look like easy work. He also doesn’t show off his talent and avoids over-the-top effects in his tracks. He does all that and more, quite effortlessly, in Tyber.
(Siddhant Vashistha is an independent journalist based in New Delhi covering climate, culture, health and technology)