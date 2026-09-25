FKJ’s ‘Tyber’ Is An Impressive Genre-blending Chill Session

With almost 600k views on its YouTube music video within two weeks of its release, the song “I Want U” featuring Eryn Allen Kane is already a hit. It’s funkadelic, dancey beats make it a song worth listening to at a party or in the bedroom, for it is sensual, yet, the vibe is groovy. The song is also arranged perfectly to fit both the musicians’ styles. The video is shot with a fish-eye lens, creating an optical illusion as though we’re watching the musicians through a peephole or the other way round. Definitely a door we would like to walk through.