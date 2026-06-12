Nurture Nature: Review of Neha Sinha's 'Wild Capital'

The book is peppered with quotes, and some chapters are dedicated to distinguished Delhi natives, which enriches the narrative and gives it a more holistic perspective. It is then, an ode to great naturalists such as Vallari Sheel, Colonel Pankaj Sharma, Sunil Harsana, Verhaen Khanna, Sohail Madan and Pradip Krishen, among others. It is also an ode to Delhi. A city that often gets a bad reputation for its pollution, brashness and weather extremities. It is a reminder to anyone who is interested in the city that Delhi contains many worlds, and that for all its flaws, it still has a vivid natural playground left for flora and fauna to flourish in. In doing so, the book becomes a clarion call to protect, conserve and frequent these paradises of green. Especially in this age of extreme weather events, unbearable heat, decreasing shade and vanishing bird calls. This makes Wild Capital a timely book, as Indian cities find themselves in the middle of a great ecological purge, with trees being cut ruthlessly in the name of 'development'.