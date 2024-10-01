National

Wetlands Key To Water Security And Biodiversity Conservation

Wetlands in major river basins are vital for regional water security, support local livelihoods and livestock grazing and serve as biodiversity hotspots with rare endemic species of birds, medicinal plants, and mammals

Photo: Arjit Mishra
Photo: Arjit Mishra
info_icon

River flows from Uttarakhand provide a myriad of ecosystem services including supply water for agriculture, industry, and domestic use, support biodiversity including endangered species (like dolphins, turtles, gharials and fishes) enrich floodplains, recharge groundwater, and sustain local communities, both within state and beyond.

Some of the perennial rivers of Uttarakhand are but increasingly turning seasonal, especially in the lower slopes and plains. Pollution, land use change, excessive pumping of groundwater and climate change along with extreme events are impacting the characteristics and functions of the rivers in most cases. Flooding in monsoons and decreasing flows in lean seasons are impacting both human and aquatic life.

Amid growing realisation of how river systems deteriorated, studies have been conducted in the state analysing the characteristics and ecosystem services of selected rivers in terms of water security, livelihood dependencies, river health and aquatic biodiversity profiles. Over 3,000 plus rivers traversing a length of 23,000 km were mapped by our team of which 85% of these rivers turned out to be less than 10 km long but are critical for hydrological and ecological health of bigger tributaries.

Small to medium length rivers (10-100 km) accounts for 80% of the length assessed and carry 15% of volume whereas long to very long rivers (>100) contribute 20% of length but carry 85% of volume. All these rivers are crucial for the well being of people and nature through water security and livelihoods for communities and provide habitats to aquatic biodiversity.

If we maintain these riverine flows, we will not only ensure that the Ganga and its tributaries continue providing ecosystem services but also stand to protect and conserve the national aquatic animal, Gangetic dolphin, the turtles, gharials, otters and other avian and floral biodiversity sustained by them and contribute in achieving the vision of Aviral and Nirmal Ganga.

The Indian Himalayan region is home to unique high altitude wetland (HAW) ecosystems. HAW is a generic term to describe “areas of swamp, marsh, meadow, fen, peat-land or water bodies located at an altitude higher than 3000 m, above mean sea level (AMSL), whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or saline”.

They are extreme ecosystems, characterised by adverse climate and the presence of a seasonal or diurnal permafrost layer. The high-altitude wetlands are fed by snowmelt, precipitation and springs, unlike lower altitudes lakes, which receive water from local rains, through streams and runoff. The atlas of high-altitude lakes by Space Application Centre identified 4,699 high altitude wetlands in the country. Most of the wetlands are less than 2.25 ha in size while only 12 lakes are >500 ha, categorised as very large, have been observed, the largest being 29345 ha.

The National Wetland Atlas (High-Altitude Lakes of India) identified 118 high altitude wetlands in the state, covering an area of 231 ha. Even though small in size, these wetlands, being located in the basins of major river systems, are key to the water security of the region and contribute significantly to the local communities. Furthermore, they provide livelihood and are used for grazing livestock, and are considered biodiversity hotspots with rare endemic species of birds, medicinal plants and mammals.

Any change to the ecology and dynamics of these wetlands impact fish populations, agriculture, river infrastructure, flood cycles and communities in those areas. Furthermore, it impacts the fragile ecosystem that supports the rare and endemic species of flora and fauna. It is therefore essential that these HAWs be conserved and preserved for posterity.

Wetlands in all districts of Uttarakhand play a role in the drinking water supply of the area; they serve as recreational sites owing to their aesthetic value and provide an ideal habitat for biodiversity. Wetlands surveyed in all districts, except for Bageshwar district and Corbett Tiger Reserve, aid in floodwater storage. Similarly, barring Bageshwar district and Rajaji National Park, wetlands in other districts are a source of water for irrigation.

Most of the wetlands also serve as environment education sites for academic institutions. Most of the wetlands below 2,500 MASL play a significant role in drinking water and are also critical for biodiversity. The wetlands surveyed in Champawat and Corbett Tiger Reserve also contribute towards groundwater recharge. Uttarakhand also has one RAMSAR site, Asan Barrage, a wetland of international importance that supports habitat for several key avian fauna.

Over a hundred of these Himalayan wetlands are in Uttarakhand alone. Though small in size, they rate high in the scheme of things. Not only does the local community bank on them for its water and livelihood, so do birds, fish and the livestock that graze along its banks. Biodiversity hotspots host rare species of birds, medicinal plants and mammals.

It would be unwise to play with the ecology and dynamics of these wetlands. The dependent humans, avian species and fish are bound to suffer. Many of the wetlands in the state are already under deep stress. Climate change, excessive grazing, siltation and increasing tourism are impacting these ecologically significant wetlands.

Active management of these vital natural resource is needed so that things don’t deteriorate further. Local communities that bank on these wetlands need to be drawn into these important conversations. The authorities need to engage them as wetland mitras, ensuring that they truly befriend these water bodies and help preserve them. Trained and capacitated wetland mitras, including local van and gram panchayats, and authorities will be able to implement wetland conservation and restoration works more effectively to keep their wetlands healthy and continue to provide ecosystem services.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Springs Of Life
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  3. “If Ecology Is In Good Health, It Will Empower Billions Of People Around The World”
  4. Health As A Key Climate Change Indicator
  5. Wetlands Key To Water Security And Biodiversity Conservation
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  2. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  3. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  4. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  5. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3