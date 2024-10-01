Wetlands Key To Water Security And Biodiversity Conservation

They are extreme ecosystems, characterised by adverse climate and the presence of a seasonal or diurnal permafrost layer. The high-altitude wetlands are fed by snowmelt, precipitation and springs, unlike lower altitudes lakes, which receive water from local rains, through streams and runoff. The atlas of high-altitude lakes by Space Application Centre identified 4,699 high altitude wetlands in the country. Most of the wetlands are less than 2.25 ha in size while only 12 lakes are >500 ha, categorised as very large, have been observed, the largest being 29345 ha.