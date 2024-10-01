The Biodiversity Balance

Perhaps the best example of the connection people in Uttarakhand have with their landscape is the patron goddess of the state, Nanda Devi, after whom the highest peak in the region is named. Every 12 years, people from several villages in Garhwal and Kumaon, the two principal mountain regions of the state, embark on an arduous pilgrimage beginning at Nauti village in the Chamoli district and walk through the pristine regions of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, covering 350 odd kilometres, ending at the high-altitude lake of Homkund. The entire pilgrimage is a ritual of seeing-off the deity as a daughter to the home of the husband of her choice, Adiyogi Shiva. The pilgrimage is an emotional journey akin to the sending of the daughter to the home of her in-laws. In this manner, every household in the region begins to treat the goddess Nanda Devi as a dhiyan, a daughter. When people have such strong familial bonds with the divine within nature, would the space not qualify to the description of dev bhoomi?