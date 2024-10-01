Translating Intent Into Action

Our motto is to own, care, create and realise a vision to protect, heal and nurture a cleaner and healthier world. One way of doing this for us is to make the access to the highest quality hygiene a right and not a privilege. It resonates with our larger vision of doing the right thing always. For us, it is the Consumers-First approach. We seek out new opportunities, invest in innovation, reach out proactively, strive for excellence and build shared success when it comes to all our stakeholders.