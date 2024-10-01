Restoring Ecosystems

While tourism and pilgrimages are a source of employment and economy for the state, but as environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna had famously said “Ecology is permanent economy”. So preservation of this ecology and biodiversity should be prioritised by policymakers. Failing which would mean devastation not only for the state but also for the entire northern India. Uttarakhand’s biodiversity gives ecological stability to North India, regulating its climate and supporting nutrient cycling.