National

Thriving Life In Water

Uttarakhand’s rivers are not only waterways, but also vibrant ecosystems with diverse aquatic floral and faunal biodiversity

Golden Mahseer in Kosi river
Golden Mahseer in Kosi river Photo: Arjit Mishra
info_icon

The intricate network of rivers that winds through Uttarakhand is a lifeline for its rich fauna. The state’s biodiversity is a testament to its natural beauty and ecological significance, thanks to its rivers. These vibrant ecosystems provide a home and water security for over 102 mammal species, 623 bird species, 124 fish species, 69 reptile species, and 19 amphibian species.

Numerous studies have documented the significant diversity of aquatic life. Uttarakhand’s rivers, due to their relatively good water quality and perennial flow, support diverse fish species like Snow Trout and Mahseer, including Golden Mahseer which is a state fish of Uttarakhand. A survey carried out by WWF-India recorded three endemic fish species which are only found in this region.

The Ganga basin and its tributaries, such as Alaknanda, Mandakini and Nandakini, exhibit the highest fish diversity.

Golden Mahseer (Tor putitora) is economically, culturally and ecologically significant. As apex predators, Mahseer fish play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological integrity of river ecosystems. In addition, the presence or absence of Mahseer can be used as a bio-indicator of water quality and overall ecosystem health. Their sensitivity to pollution and habitat degradation makes them valuable indicators of environmental changes.

In addition to fish diversity, a recent survey by the Uttarakhand forest department offers promising news for the state’s other aquatic life. The report estimates 77 gharials (Gavialis gangeticus), 194 otters and 451 muggers (marsh crocodiles) thriving in the state’s rivers.

Previous observations, visual signs and community discussions suggest the presence of three otter species in Uttarakhand—the Eurasian otter (Lutralutra), smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata) and Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinerea).

The Eurasian otter is listed as Near Threatened as per IUCN Red List category, while the smooth-coated and Asian small-clawed otters are classified as Vulnerable. A study of four rivers—Kosi, Ramganga, Kho and Song—assessed otter presence outside protected areas. Habitat degradation due to declining flows, increased siltation from land use changes, abstraction of river bed material and other anthropogenic pressures adversely impact fish.

Habitat degradation and unsustainable fishing practices contribute to declining fish catch. Communities report that these factors, along with the low flow due to anthropogenic pressures, consumptive water uses and climate change, have negatively affected fish and their riverine habitats.

Uttarakhand’s rivers are more than just waterways; they are vibrant ecosystems with diverse aquatic floral and faunal biodiversity. Understanding appreciating these aquatic treasures can ensure their continued survival and safeguard the ecological health of these vital freshwater sources. Various studies offer hope for the future of Uttarakhand’s aquatic species. Continued support is crucial to ensure their long-term survival and the health of the state’s vital freshwater ecosystems and their dependent biodiversity. Concerted efforts alone can bring about positive change in the conservation of the state’s aquatic biodiversity.

Dr Vivek Chauhan, Reckitt India Project Lead, with contribution from WWF-India

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  4. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. 'Temple Or Dargah...Public Safety Is Paramount': SC On Bulldozer Action
  3. Maharashtra Court Summons Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Remarks
  4. The Biodiversity Balance
  5. Translating Intent Into Action
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  2. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  3. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  4. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  5. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3