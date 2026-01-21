Delhi Doctors Turn Focus To Indoor Air Pollution Amid Worsening Public Health Concerns

At a time when Delhi’s air pollution continues to take a visible toll on public health, over 100 senior doctors and medical specialists from across the city gathered at The Oberoi, New Delhi, to discuss a concern that often goes unnoticed—indoor air pollution.
The closed-door interaction was hosted by DP Purifier in collaboration with Heal Foundation and focused on the growing impact of polluted indoor air in hospitals, ICUs, OPDs, clinics and other high-risk healthcare spaces.
Doctors at the session shared on-ground experiences, noting that poor indoor air quality is increasingly contributing to higher infection rates, slower patient recovery and a rise in respiratory and immunity-related complications.
Several experts pointed out that while outdoor pollution dominates headlines, patients and healthcare workers spend long hours indoors, making clean indoor air a critical part of preventive healthcare.
The evening featured an engaging session by German air scientist Mr. Jaseeb, who broke down the science of indoor air pollutants in simple terms. He explained why conventional floor-standing air purifiers often fail in busy medical environments and how ceiling-mounted systems ensure better air circulation and coverage in critical zones.
“In healthcare settings, clean air is not optional- it directly affects infection control and patient safety,” Mr. Jaseeb said, while sharing global examples of purifier installations in hospitals, clinics and schools. Medical experts also added strong clinical perspectives.
Dr. Tanya Sharma spoke about the noticeable rise in allergies, sinus issues and respiratory infections linked to prolonged exposure to polluted indoor air. Dr. S.K. Poddar highlighted the growing incidence of asthma, COPD and reduced immunity across age groups, especially among children and the elderly.
Sakshi Hasija, Marketing Director, DP Purifier, said the session was aimed at listening as much as sharing. “Doctors see the impact of pollution every day. Our focus is to support healthcare spaces with practical clean-air solutions that can genuinely reduce health risks,” she said.
After the discussions, the evening eased into a soulful musical performance curated especially for the doctors, offering a relaxed close to a meaningful conversation on health, clean air and collective responsibility. Brief about Organiser German-engineered DP Purifier air purification solution is a practical solution for combating pollution.
Certified by the University of Berlin, the DP Purifier lamp features HEPA 14 filtration, capable of removing 99.995% of ultra-fine pollutants, including PM0.1 particles, smoke, allergens, and pathogens.
With an airflow capacity of up to 880 cubic meters per hour, it is designed for large residential and commercial spaces.
Its unique lamp format combines ambient lighting with air purification, blending aesthetics, performance, and health benefits.
With its official launch in India, DP Purifier aims to provide world-class clean air solutions to Indian homes, healthcare institutions, and organizations, setting new benchmarks for indoor air quality and creating future-ready environments.