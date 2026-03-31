Gorillaz Peaks With The Arrival Of ‘The Mountain’

The Shadowy Light is a song that starts with the legendary Asha Bhosle’s vocals in Hindi, asking an oarsman to take the person to a place of peace without joy or sadness, victory or defeat. It sounds like a hymn and an anthem for individual attainment of peace. During the course of the song, the 92-year-old Bhosle’s vocals become the carrier to such a place. Talking of the track, she said, “The song The Shadowy Light holds deep meaning for me. Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river Ganges, observing closely what I saw, I understood the meaning of life, who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth.”