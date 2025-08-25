In Solomon Islands in the South-western Pacific Ocean, it is sacrilegious to chop down a green tree, so the best possible way is to let it wither by the power of curses. The villagers gather around the tree and start yelling and cursing using incantation. After about 30 days, the negative energy of the curses weakens its life force and the “cursed” tree starts withering. Once it is dry, the villagers are permitted to axe it down. Though the existence and efficacy of this practice is not proved by science, the complex ritual serves two purposes: first, it discourages reckless felling of trees; and second, the act of ‘cursing’ is a metaphor for the damage that negative energy can inflict on all living beings, humans and non-human.