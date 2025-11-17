SC Allows BMC to Seek More Tree Felling for GMLR, Warns of Strict Action on Afforestation Lapses.

Supreme Court permits Tree Authority to decide on BMC’s fresh plea for additional tree felling for the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, with strict conditions on compensatory afforestation.
The court takes note of Maharashtra chief secretary’s affidavit and makes compliance part of a government resolution.
Bench warns officials of stern action for negligence in compensatory afforestation
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Tree Authority to examine a fresh plea by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking approval to cut additional trees in Mumbai for the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, on the condition that compensatory afforestation is carried out 'scrupulously'.
Earlier, on July 29, the court had permitted the felling of 95 trees in Film City for the same project. However, on October 27, a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai had expressed concern over poor implementation of compensatory afforestation in Mumbai and warned the Maharashtra government that all previous clearances for tree felling—related to the metro and GMLR projects—could be revoked.
The top court had directed the state chief secretary to convene a meeting with all stakeholders and submit a concrete plan ensuring compliance with compensatory afforestation norms. PTI reported.
Taking note of the chief secretary’s affidavit on Monday, a bench comprising the CJI, Justice K Vinod Chandran, and Justice NV Anjaria allowed BMC to proceed with tree felling, provided every commitment in the affidavit is implemented strictly.
The bench cautioned that any official responsible for compensatory afforestation who is found negligent will face stern action.
SC also directed officials to inspect proposed afforestation sites inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park and asked authorities to take similar measures for other projects, including the metro, and report back in 12 weeks. The court also noted that compensatory afforestation may be undertaken before trees are felled.
The GMLR aims to link the Western and Eastern Express Highways, reducing travel time between Goregaon and Mulund by nearly an hour. The BMC’s plea also accounts for the Supreme Court’s earlier direction prohibiting tree felling in Aarey colony without its permission.
(With inputs from PTI)