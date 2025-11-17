SC Allows BMC to Seek More Tree Felling for GMLR, Warns of Strict Action on Afforestation Lapses.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the BMC to move ahead with its request for additional tree cutting for the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, but only with strict adherence to compensatory afforestation norms.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
BMC, Mumbai, GMLR, trees, Aarey, BMC elections
The Supreme Court of India Photo: File Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court permits Tree Authority to decide on BMC’s fresh plea for additional tree felling for the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, with strict conditions on compensatory afforestation.

  • The court takes note of Maharashtra chief secretary’s affidavit and makes compliance part of a government resolution.

  • Bench warns officials of stern action for negligence in compensatory afforestation 

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Tree Authority to examine a fresh plea by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking approval to cut additional trees in Mumbai for the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, on the condition that compensatory afforestation is carried out 'scrupulously'. 

Earlier, on July 29, the court had permitted the felling of 95 trees in Film City for the same project. However, on October 27, a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai had expressed concern over poor implementation of compensatory afforestation in Mumbai and warned the Maharashtra government that all previous clearances for tree felling—related to the metro and GMLR projects—could be revoked.

In response, the Maharashtra government was directed to submit a detailed affidavit identifying project-wise compliance with compensatory planting norms, geo-tagging of saplings, and survival rates of planted trees. - File photo
Supreme Court Warns Maharashtra Government: Tree-Felling Approvals May Be Revoked Over Poor Afforestation Efforts

BY Outlook News Desk

The top court had directed the state chief secretary to convene a meeting with all stakeholders and submit a concrete plan ensuring compliance with compensatory afforestation norms. PTI reported. 

Taking note of the chief secretary’s affidavit on Monday, a bench comprising the CJI, Justice K Vinod Chandran, and Justice NV Anjaria allowed BMC to proceed with tree felling, provided every commitment in the affidavit is implemented strictly.

The bench cautioned that any official responsible for compensatory afforestation who is found negligent will face stern action. 

Underground construction of MIDC metro station of Aqua Line-3 of Mumbai Metro, also known as Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line - null
The City That Never Sleeps: How Mumbai Is Always Under Construction

BY Haima Deshpande

Related Content
Related Content

SC also directed officials to inspect proposed afforestation sites inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park and asked authorities to take similar measures for other projects, including the metro, and report back in 12 weeks. The court also noted that compensatory afforestation may be undertaken before trees are felled.

The GMLR aims to link the Western and Eastern Express Highways, reducing travel time between Goregaon and Mulund by nearly an hour. The BMC’s plea also accounts for the Supreme Court’s earlier direction prohibiting tree felling in Aarey colony without its permission.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar