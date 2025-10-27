Supreme Court Warns Maharashtra Government: Tree-Felling Approvals May Be Revoked Over Poor Afforestation Efforts

The Supreme Court cautioned the Maharashtra government that it may revoke permissions for tree felling in development projects due to poor compliance with compensatory afforestation rules.
The bench noted that while trees were being cut for urban projects, sapling plantations and survival monitoring were not being properly implemented, violating ecological safeguards.
The Court ordered the state to submit a detailed affidavit listing project-wise compliance, geo-tagging of saplings, and survival data — warning that further clearances could be withheld if standards aren’t met.
The Supreme Court of India (SC) issued a stern warning on Monday to the Maharashtra government that it may revoke approvals for tree-felling linked to development projects if compensatory afforestation obligations are not effectively met. The notice comes in response to what the court described as “poor implementation” of plantation mandates after tree-cutting approvals in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
During the hearing, the bench highlighted concerns that trees authorised for removal under development schemes had not been matched by adequate planting of saplings, nor had effective monitoring of survival rates been evident. The court stressed that afforestation conditions are not optional add-ons, but integral to the legal approval for any tree-felling. Failure to fulfil them, the SC said, undermines ecological safeguards and the rule of law.
In response, the Maharashtra government was directed to submit a detailed affidavit identifying project-wise compliance with compensatory planting norms, geo-tagging of saplings, and survival rates of planted trees. The court made clear that until satisfactory evidence is presented, new clearances for tree felling will be withheld or revoked. The ruling sends a strong message that environmental conditions attached to development cannot be treated as formalities.